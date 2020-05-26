Jinja Municipality West Member of Parliament Balyeku Moses has returned the shs 20 million received for fighting Coronavirus.

Balyeku handed over the money to the Jinja municipality Town clerk Ambrose Ochen, who is the accounting officer for the municipality where his constituency falls.

The Town clerk later handed it over to the district chief administrative officer William Kanyesigye.

Speaking as as he handed over the money, the legislator urged the Covid-19 task force to utilise it well to benefit his constituents.

“I have handed over the money as directed by the president. It should be for the people of Jinja West only since it’s for the constituency,”Balyeku said.

He also urged his constituents to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines on stopping the spread of the virus.

“I encourage the public to practice social distance, wash your hands and wear masks.”

MPs were given shs20 million each totaling to shs10 billion to help them in fighting Coronavirus.

The shs10 billion was part of the shs304 billion Supplementary Budget approved by parliament for Covid-19 activities.

However, President Museveni said legislators were morally wrong to take the money.

Consequently, High Court ordered that the MPs take the money to their respective district task forces or return it to the Parliamentary Commission.

Several legislators have since heeded to the order.