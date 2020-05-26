The National Building Review Board together with Uganda Police have finalised investigations into the collapse of three buildings in Kansanga, Jinja and Mpigi and soon the culprits will be arraigned before the courts of law.

The executive director of the National Building Review Board Engineer, Flavia Bwire, said investigations into the recent accidents at Kitubulu and Kansanga are still under way and soon the report into the collapse of the two buildings will be released.

Today, the minister of state for Works Joy Kabatsi is expected to present a detailed report to Parliament on what caused the buildings to collapse.

Bwire said their investigations have revealed that some of the buildings collapsed because of poor building materials, use of unqualified professionals on site, inadequate studies about the site among other factors.

She advised developers to abide by the legal regime that governs building developments.

Bwire asked those who had been injured as a result of the collapses to seek justice if they are to be compensated.