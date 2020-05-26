The Coronavirus pandemic has had lasting effects on the country’s economy and many businesses, both small big may not be able to stand again.

However, as the world embraces the fourth industrial revolution, technologies and innovations are coming in handy to save the failing businesses.

Imuka Acess is one of those solutions to help businesses stay afloat during and after the Coronavirus period.

According to Roy Gakuo Masiga, the team leader at Imuka Access, the application is a platform for entrepreneurs to access various business growth opportunities including business information, training, networking, market linkages, funding and financing opportunities for growth.

“The app allows access to personalized support hence giving the entrepreneur, convenience and choice on what kind of support or a menu of business growth and funding opportunities to explore. The solution also makes businesses that need financing visible to potential local and international financiers,”Masiga says.

Many businesses don’t live to celebrate their second birthdays but according to Masiga, the Imuka Access app was tailor- made to support small and medium businesses go through the various turbulences.

“We know that SMEs need support at different levels, for example those that are just starting but with great potential to grow may need to be supported with business registration, Business modelling and remodelling, start-up capital, skills development among others. Based on such we have set up a standby technologically enable workforce to waiting to support such entrepreneurs who visit the app for a solution,” he says.

How to use app

Masiga says the entrepreneur needs to login to www. imuka.co using the internet connected smart phone or computer.

“They can also register to access personalized business development or investment readiness support to become finance ready. The businesses can also be profiled to access financing from local and international investors.”

He adds: “We have designed this app in a simple basic way to make it accessible on phone or basic gargets which even none highly Tech entrepreneurs can access and use it.”

Advice

On SMEs and overcoming the already biting effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, Masiga says entrepreneurs and business owners need to realise that they don’t only need money to survive.

“They need to evaluate their businesses and their approaches (models) to see if they meet or fulfil the needs, gaps and expectations of their target market. If not, then they need to explore and understand the current and emerging needs, gaps and opportunities,” he explains.

Masiga adds that based on the established need, businesses can then embrace these as opportunities to make money by refining or re-defining their businesses to fulfil these gaps. “This may result into a total change in the business or partial change as long as it serves the needs and as a result generating revenue which will sustain the business and create job opportunities.”

“They can explore various existing business development support programs like Imuka Access which will enable them develop new or refine their businesses to survive and thrive in the post Coronavirus era,” he says.