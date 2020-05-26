Comedian Patrick Idringi alias Salvador has hinted that State House management has a list of People Power big wigs that have been contacted and are in the process of joining Museveni’s National Resistance Movement.

Salvador’s comments come after People Power prominent blogger Ashburg Kato switched to the National Resistance Movement.

However, the man from Ombokolo claims that Kato is not the first nor the last person from People Power to make a switch, but rather a big group has already met President Museveni and they are yet to be unveiled.

“I met Museveni with three people from People Power, you will be surprised when they are unveiled. They know themselves, and they will come out. If they do not come out, they will be unveiled, just wait,” Salvador said.

“Everything is moving according to plan, people should just wait and they will see people coming out. Ashburg for instance met Museveni on 2nd February, others are going to come out slowly,” he added.

He advised the blogger to keep away from fights with people power supporters because he may never know where he is going to land when times change

“Ashburg Kato should not malign people power because he is not sure where he will be. He left because of money and what will happen when he is broke?”

I will vote Museveni

Salvador said he has been convinced by the character and understanding of President Museveni and he will with no doubt vote him in power if elections happened in 2021.

“I will vote President Museveni in 2021 if elections happen. I have not been in any struggle with People Power, we lost the OTT struggle which was the only thing that connected us. We lost that struggle physically and in court,” he said.

People Power support?

The comedian maintained that he has never supported People Power as a political party, but he was wooed by their ideology especially, the campaign against OTT.

“I am not a supporter of people power but I liked the ideology when it had just been founded. I supported their campaign against OTT. When they became political, I left them, they became abusive. Nonetheless, I met Museveni, and still I am not NRM,” he added.

Museveni Magic?

Salvador claims that Museveni has some sort of magic that makes whoever meets him becomes so attached.

“When I reached, I had so many issues to address to Museveni, but when I saw him, everything vanished. I do not know what magic he has,” he said.

“People meet him and from nowhere they want to start fighting for him, it just comes. Yet when you meet him, he will never even talk about opposition. He never even mentioned a thing when we met.”

Money from Museveni?

“I did not get a single coin from State House when I met President Museveni. I had it in my mind that I would leave with an envelope, but the only thing I benefited from that meeting was getting Kololo airstrip as a venue for my event,”