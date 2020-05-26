Starting with a massive derby on Tuesday, the Bundesliga promises a huge thrill for football fans this week. Drama fans will be rooting for Bayern Munich to draw or lose, taking them a step further from claiming their eighth straight title. Bayern is currently boasting of a four-point lead, and they’ll be hosting Borrusia Dortmund on Tuesday.

While a lot of fans are rooting for Dortmund to win, whether they can take it or not will depend on who’s on the starting lineup. However, those planning to bet on the Bundesliga live with Betway can secure their wager with a draw at full-time on the pre-match offers.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich – Tuesday

Borussia will be hosting Bayern this evening in one of the biggest derbies in the 2020 Bundesliga season. The visitors, Bayern are currently enjoying a four-point head start at the top of the table, with their closest rivals, Dortmund expected to do their best to close that gap.

Since the 2020 Bundesliga season restarted, both teams have been in good form. Borussia has beaten both Werder Bremen and Schalke 04, scoring a total of six goals while conceding none. On the other side, Bayern resumed this year’s campaign with a victorious 2-0 win over Union Berlin and later proceeding to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg – Tuesday

In one of the best late kickoffs today, the red hot Kai Havertz will be going against Bayern Leverkusen. Wolfsburg will be looking to correct the slip they had with Dortmund, though Peter Bosz is very confident about a win. Given the circumstances, predict that Bayern Leverkusen will most likely take the win, though a draw is also possible.

RB Leipzig Vs. Hertha Berlin – Wednesday

Hertha Berlin has built a stable form after beating Hoffenheim, clobbering Union Berlin in the Berlin Derby. However, Leipzig has also done their best to prove their worth, rising above their draw with Freiburg to bury Mainz in a glorious 5-0 triumph. Punters can expect the game to end with Leipzig celebrating, with the first half ending with less than two goals.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke – Wednesday

While David Wagner’s men seem energetic enough, they haven’t won a match since Winterpause. Wagner has been having a hard time getting a man to put a goal at the back of the post, though Schalke has only gone two points below the sixth position.

For punters, you can expect Schalke 04 to be triumphant, though by a narrow goal different. However, a safe bettor might be more successful betting on Under 2.5 goals for the whole match. You can also expect Fortuna Dusseldorf to put on a strong fight in the first half, leaving the match with less than two goals in the first half. However, a draw is possible, given that Dusseldordf has gone through the last five matches without facing defeat.