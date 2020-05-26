The army and Police have warned drivers of private vehicles to strictly follow the guidelines put in place to help stop the spread of Coronavirus or else they face arrest.

“The vehicles should have only three occupants including the driver in order to maintain social distancing and it is essential for each occupant to have a face mask,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga warned.

“It is advisable to keep sanitizers inside the private vehicles and to have the vehciles regularly cleaned or washed to maintain high hygienic standards. Use of air conditions should be avoided.”

The police mouthpiece warned drivers to time their movements so as not to exceed the curfew time of 7pm or else they would face consequences.

“Rule breakers will be fined, vehicles impounded or arrested and charged to court,”Enanga said.

The army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire also re-echoed the statements warning drivers against indiscipline as they return to the road.

“As more private vehicles get on the road, we urge members of the public to continue exhibiting same responsibility by continuing to care about personal and public safety. Don’t forget any recent guidelines or directives from government. They aim to save our lives,”Brig.Karemire said.

Following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown, both private and public transport was banned.

The army and police mounted roadblocks on several roads entering the city and these are expected to stay to check on drivers who don’t adhere to the guidelines put in place.

President Museveni last week announced measured to gradually ease the lockdown and these included allowing private transport and public transport means would follow later.

The president however said transport means in the 95 border districts would remain closed for another period of 21 days to help monitor the Coronavirus situation from neighbouring countries.

He explained that opening transport in those areas would be risky.

“They are on the frontline. They are the ones that can either save or destroy us by allowing infiltration from neighbouring countries,”Museveni said.

Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases are at 222 whereas 69 of these have fully recovered.