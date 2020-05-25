Uganda has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced.

“Results from samples tested on 24 May, 2020 confirm 14 new cases. The total confirmed cases are 212,” Ministry said in a tweet.

According to Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, all the 14 new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers and they were all under quarantine at the time of test.

She said that 1084 samples from the communities and contacts were tested as part of the Random Assessment Survey to determine the prevalence of Covid-19 in Ugandan communities.

Samples tested from the different points of entry on the same day were 655 and according to the Ministry, 5 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.

All the five were Tanzanian nationals, according to the Ministry of Health.

Uganda has 68 Covid-19 recoveries and no deaths attached to Covid-19 recorded so far.