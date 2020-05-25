The Police in Kampala have launched a hunt for a driver who knocked a traffic officer, breaking his legs and arms in the process.

The incident according to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire happened at around 7:20pm on Sunday at Namanve along the Kampala- Jinja highway when Police Constable, Innocent Ayesigye attached to traffic police at Seeta Police station was knocked by a vehicle.

“The driver of Rav4 registration number UAS 597U white in colour knocked from behind our officer who was riding on a motorcycle registration number UP 2164 throwing him onto an oncoming vehicle Ford blue in colour registration number UBG 89E ,” Owoyesigyire said.

After knocking the police, the police officer, the driver of the Rav4 who had a police escort first stopped to ascertain the gravity of the matter but later sped off and according to photos from the scene of the accident, the traffic police officer is depicted if a lifeless motion on the ground.

“The legs and arms were broken when the officer sustained compound fractures. It is a miracle that he is still alive. He was however rushed to Mulago hospital for attention.”

“Whereas the driver and his police bodyguard escaped from the scene, moments of the accident were captured by our CCTV cameras.”

The police mouthpiece said the Rav4 , registration number UAS 597U has been blacklisted as the hunt for the driver continues.

A file TAR 98/2020 has been opened at Bweyogerere police station as inquiries into the accident go on.