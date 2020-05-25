The titular head of the Muslim community in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu, has implored Parliament to readjust the budget to cater for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nakibinge said more funds need to be injected into Saccos to help the vulnerable especially traders access soft loans without interest, in a bid to revive their businesses affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Many Ugandans have made losses as individuals and as companies. I wish to ask members of parliament to revisit the budget and see which areas can be re-allocated so that many people are given a jump start,”Nakibinge said.

He made the comments during Eid al-fitr prayers held at his home in Kibuli Kampala where only few people managed to attend due to Covid-19 guidelines.

Nakibinge said government and parliament need to devise means to help local businesses which are currently struggling due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Some of the areas we think you have to revisit especially the travel budget, the purchase of the motor vehicles, seminars among others. We believe that you should re-allocate those resources through the microfinance support centre so that funds are allocated to institutions like Saccos,” Nakibinge noted.

He said the resources should be able to clear domestic arrears because many Ugandans are stuck due to the adverse effect of the pandemic.

“The chairpersons of different banks can tell you the biggest part of non performing loans are covered in that area so we think it will help to clear all these old debts,”he said.

Nakibinge called upon the ministry of Education and Sports to prevail upon schools when students report back to prevent parents from being exploited.

“Many people don’t have the funds to pay school fees upfront so they should prevail over them to see how best the situation can be handled,”he said.