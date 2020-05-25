The Mufti of Uganda,Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje,has appealed to government to reopen places of worship noting that they are also essential for the country at this moment of Covid-19 pandemic .

At the outbreak of the virus, President Museveni closed all the places of public gathering including churches and mosques to help in the containment and prevention of the disease.

“Why can’t also houses of worship be allowed to reopen and we put in place Special Operating Procedures (SOPs) for guidance. Prayers are among essential activities this country need,”he said.

Mubajje made the remarks during the scientific Eid-el-fitr prayers held at the headquarters of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Old Kampala.

Mubajje said if public transport is to be allowed to operate then even worship places should be reopened so that people can congregate to pray for their country to overcome this pandemic.

He also appealed to government to put a waiver on water and electricity bills for the people because they are at home under lockdown and are not working.

The mufti congratulated Muslims upon fulfilling the fourth pillar of Islam (Ramadhan) and urged them to remain committed as they have been throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

“I request the parliament to accept this as a matter of urgency and necessity. If they can approve funds which are questionable, this is not questionable because it has got it’s owners,”he said.