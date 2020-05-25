The minister of ICT and National Guidance,Judith Nabakooba, has urged Muslim community to continue helping the poor as they have been doing during the Holy month of Ramadhan.

Her remarks come at the time as the entire Muslim fraternity celebrates Eid Fitr yesterday.

In her message to the fraternity, Nabakooba congratulated Muslims upon completing the month of Ramadhan successfully noting that it’s unfortunate that they are to mark the celebrations at their homes.

She urged Muslims to continue praying for the poor as the country grapples with the deadly pandemic.

She said the habit of helping the needy during fasting period should continue through

out.

“Keep on helping the poor as you have been doing during Ramadhan.We hope that the end of Ramadhan is going to bring more blessing to our nation,”she said.

She applauded Muslims for adhering to the ministry of Health and presidential guidelines during Ramadhan.

“We all know that it has not been easy because you have not been in position to move to help the needy as you used to do before freely, we know you have been doing so but still scientifically,” she said.

She urged Muslims to continue praying for the nation as they follow the guidelines put in place to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We all know that Covid 19 is still around and now we have seen the presence of some community cases announced by the ministry of Health officials meaning that the battle is still on but I believe that together we can win,”she said.