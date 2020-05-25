Kenyan truck drivers have asked their government and its counterpart in Uganda to work around the clock to solve the issue of long queues during tests for Coronavirus at the Malaba border.

Previously, truck drivers would enter the country before their results are released which increased community infections but government has since rolled out a system where they wait for results before being allowing into the county.

However, in a May, 24 statement, Kenyan drivers under their umbrella organisation, Kenya Transport Association say the long queues are a matter of concern to them.

“The current situation is unacceptable and is at a very dangerous health and safety risk level. There are fuel tankers and other dangerous cargo in the traffic jam,” the KTA Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Ombok says.

“The local population is getting agitated whereas the sanitary conditions are pathetic. Drivers have no food and water.”

The Kenyan truck drivers say the queues that are as long as 50km mean that they have to get out of their vehicles and interact with local communities and this could lead to the spread of the virus.

“Kenya Transport Association wishes to ask the governments of Kenya and Uganda to immediately move to resolve the situation at Malaba border where the traffic jam stands at more than 50km. The drivers have genuine concerns and grievances and KTA supports their action of stopping their trucks until their grievances are resolved.”

Earlier this month, Uganda started the rapid testing system for Covid-19 at the country’s borders using Genexpert machines.

As part of this system aimed at reducing the spread of the virus among communities, after doing tests, truck drivers have to wait for at most one hour for the release of their results.

Consequently, truck drivers who test positive are returned to their respective countries, whereas those who test negative are allowed to enter into Uganda.

However, the new testing system has seen long queues at the border caused by delays in releasing of results.