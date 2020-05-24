Uganda’s Coronavirus cases have jumped to 198 after 23 new cases were confirmed on Saturday evening.

According to a tweet by the Ministry of Health, a total of 1187 tests were carried out and 851 of these were on truck drivers whereas 336 were from local communities.

“Today, 23 May, 2020, 23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The total confirmed cases are now 198.Of these,19 cases are truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Busia while four cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers,” the Ministry said.

According to the tweet, all the four cases of contacts were under quarantine at the time of testing.

The Ministry also announced that 38 positive foreign truck drivers had been returned to their respective countries after testing positive.

This followed a presidential directive that all foreign truck drivers who test positive for the virus at Uganda’s entry points are handed over to their countries of origin.

Uganda now has 198 confirmed Coronavirus cases whereas 68 have fully recovered from the virus since the first case was announced in March.