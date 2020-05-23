Northern Uganda female artists Jenneth Amony popularly known as Jenneth Prischa of Rockstar Edutainment, a local music label and colleague Pamela Anen aka Pam Peace have donated 50 bags of Posho to the Gulu district Coronavirus task force.

Handing over the donation to the task force chairman also Gulu RDC, Maj. Okot Santos Lapolo at Gulu district health offices, Prischa requested her donation be given to person living with HIV/AIDS and Persons with Disabilities.

“I am concerned by the high number of people with living with HIV/AIDS and persons with disabilities in our city who can actually not support themselves during this global health crisis They are struggling to get food and as an artist, I thought of participating in this worthy cause by giving back to my fans who have supported me over the years but also affirm hope that someone out cares for them,” she said.

According to the singer, the most ideal situation is for artists in the region coming together pool resources and join hands with the district to help aid the survival of the community during this critical time of need and defend their position in the society unfortunately they are the ones crying out loud for support.

Pamela Peace was quick to say, that as long as artists could still afford money to buy airtime, internet data and transport themselves to the office of the RDC to lobby for food ,they could still hustle their way out unlike those who no connection nor access and starving.

With an allegation that a list of 170 artists had been submitted to the task force for emergency food relief, the two asked the chairman of the task force to cancel their names from the list because they had not been consulted neither did they consent to the plan.

Maj Santos Okot Lapolo applauded the two artists for their support saying, the team spirit exhibited is what the district wanted and asked other well-wishers to come to the help of people in Northern Uganda.

However, the General Secretary mobilization for the Gulu Covid-19 task force, also LCV Chairman for Gulu district, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, voiced his concern over the drama and mockery instigated by some artists on social media labeling it as disgraceful.

“Some artistes on social media have turned this situation of Coronavirus for their drama. We just tend to ignore them but it is very bad. Such behavior demoralizes and waters down the effort of the district task force,”Mapenduzi said.

The Gulu LCV chairman confirmed receipt of 170 names of artistes seeking for support pending verification and assessment of their vulnerability status before the task force can make a decision.

According to Mapenduzi, some people living with HIV/AIDS and disabilities had been identified and found in bad shape.

He noted that the taskforce had by Thursday started reaching out to them with food so as to enable them to continue with drug intake and the donation by Jenneth Prischa and Pamela Peace among others would be selectively given out to those who truly deserve.