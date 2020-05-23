President Museveni has urged Muslims around the country to pray from their homes as the country grapples with the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

In his Eid message to the Muslim community in Uganda, Museveni says he is confident that they have emerged from the fasting period spiritually rejuvenated and fortified and applauded them for fasting.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate all our Moslem brothers and sisters in Uganda upon completing the sacred month of Ramadhan,”Museveni said.

The president said this time it will not be possible for Muslims to gather in mosques to for Eid el Fitir prayers because of the Coronavirus pandemic but said it can be done from their respective homes.

“Due to the Corona Virus pandemic that has affected the entire globe, you will not be able to congregate in the Mosques, for the Eid-al-Fitr prayers, as is the tradition. However, Allah’s boundless blessings will find you in your homes.”

He says the day should be used by every believer to pray for the country and world at large to get over the current Covid-19 pandemic but also continue with the discipline they have observed throughout the month of Ramadhan.

“Your commendable discipline, fasting and generous giving during this period have brought a rich harvest of blessings to your families and your prayers will stand this nation in good stead. I pray that this remains as an integral part of your lives and not seasonal.”

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje on Friday issued a Fatwa on this year’s Eid-El-Fitri prayers, directing all Muslims to pray from home.

The Mufti urged Muslims to observe this year’s Eid-El-Fitri prayers with in their respective homes, with only members of their households, while adhering to the Corona virus preventive measures.

He clarified that, Muslims should observe two Rakats after sunrise and before lunch on Eid-El-Fitri day, and since this will be an individual or family prayer, a sermon will not be necessary.

He urged Muslims to disregard certain individuals on social media claiming that Eid Prayers are not permissible at home, and others insisting that a sermon must accompany Eid prayers at home.

“Ignore those individuals misleading you on social media” the Mufti said.

The Mufti noted that, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council will hold an exclusive Eid-El-Fitri prayer, only at the National Mosque; UMSC Headquarters Old Kampala, during which, he will deliver his Eid Message.

This special prayer will not be open to the public, but it will be re-laid live on TV and radio to enable Muslims to watch or listen in from their respective homes.

He reiterated that such precautionary measures are strictly meant for the current COVID-19 lockdown.