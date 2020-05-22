The Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has applauded a group of philanthropists who donated relief food items to the people of Masaka.

Ssekandi who is also the MP for Bukoto central constituency made the remarks on Thursday while receiving the relief food items from the NRM Diaspora League Chairman, Hajji Abbey Walusimbi and the East African Partners Managing Director, Isaac Kigozi.

“I thank these friends of ours who have brought relief food to our people. It is a good gesture,”Ssekandi said.

He applauded all efforts by government and leaders in Masaka as they lead the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

“I appreciate President Museveni who has steered well the fight against the deadly virus. I also thank all the leaders in Masaka and those leading the taskforce for the efforts that you have put in to fight against Covid-19 .We hope that because of those efforts, we shall defeat the pandemic because you have expressed seriousness,” the Vice President said.

Ssekandi also appreciated the Prime Minister for coming to the help of the people in Masaka whom he said have been affected by the rising levels of Lake Victoria waters.

“Let us pray that God unites us to fight this battle as a united force so that we can defeat the new enemy.”

Speaking while handing over the relief items, Hajji Abbey Walusimbi who is also the new senior Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs said that it is always a pleasure to give back to the needy.

“With the help of East African Partners (EAP), a company that markets East Africa as an investment destination, we have been able mobilize for the people of Masaka a total of seven tonnes of posho, 700 litres of cooking oil, 500kgs of wheat flour , 600 bottles of mineral water, 300 bars of soap and 100kg of Salt,” Walusimbi said.

The East African Patrners Managing Director, Isaac Kigozi noted that several clients most of whom have visited the country and will be soon setting up investments have been so instrumental in contributing relief for the people of Uganda who are mostly hit hard by the lockdown as a measure to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As we mobilize for investment in the country, we also target coming to the help of Ugandans through offering relief and donations in such hard times. We appreciate Black Prairie, an American company based in Houston Texas, Shania Kigozi of One UMMAH Uganda and Greg Dennerlein the Director of Venture DNA, an American company who among others contributed to the relief in Masaka,” Kigozi said.

The Vice President later handed over the relief items to Masaka District taskforce headed by the Resident District Commissioner, Herman Ssentongo.

Ssentongo applauded the efforts by the Vice President for lobbying and mobilizing resources to ensure that the people of Masaka are helped in hard times.