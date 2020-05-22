Steven Kalulu, a UPDF soldier at the rank of private has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) Unit Disciplinary Committee for obtaining money by false pretence.

Prosecution told the army lower court that Kalulu got shs 40M from Rev Fr Emmanuel Kawanguzi and Rev Father Joseph Isanga Baligeya after deceiving them that he works with State House and has connection with the president.

He later promised to help them bring the president to Kamuli mission hospital and encouraged him to renovate the facility on top of promising to provide them with water tanks from UPDF.

The priests who had land issues with neighbours of the hospital later confided in their problems to the soldier who promised that he would convince the president to fence their land.

In turn priests sent unspecified amounts of money through mobile money to facilitate Kalulu go about the mission.

On Friday,the lower army court chairman,Col. Tom Kabuye ruled that the UPDF condone this kind of indiscipline and impunity especially from its own.

After overwhelming evidence was presented, prosecution led by Lt Chris Tumusime asked court that the convict be sentenced to a maximum sentence as a deterrent measure to all those who may wish commit similar offences.

He added that involving State House and the institution of the army was a grave offence that requires a heavy punishment.

In litigation, Kalulu prayed for mercy from the court saying he has a big family with five children and asked that the nine months he has spent on remand ought to be considered.

The court however sentenced him to five years imprisonment.