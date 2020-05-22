The Ministry of Health has confirmed fifteen new cases pushing the national tally of confirmed cases to 160.

The new cases according to the Health Minister Dr Ruth Aceng include ten cases from 2,101 samples of truck drivers and 5 that were confirmed from community samples.

“The 10 new cases are truck drivers who arrived via Elegu while 5 cases are among community samples. All community cases were under quarantine at the time of test,” Aceng said in a tweet.

Minister Aceng said that 21 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.

The handing over of all foreign truck drivers who test positive followed President Museveni’s directive that only truck drivers who test negative will be allowed into the country.

“The total foreign truck drivers handed over to their country of origin since Presidential directive are 145,” Aceng said.

Samples of truck drivers are now divided between the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) by the laboratory teams to enable the ministry get a quick turn around time.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda has nit confirmed any deaths from the Coronavirus.