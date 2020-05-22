Kin Kariisa, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Next Media Services has handed over a cheque of shs 100m on behalf of Salam Charity towards the construction team of Kabasanda Mosque in Butambala.

Salam Charity, is the charity arm of Next Media Services. It is intended to help in completion of the mosque.

While handing over the money on Thursday afternoon, Kariisa said that the continued relationship between Salam Charity and the Kabasanda community is benchmarked on the professionalism of the construction committee.

He said: “You have done a very good job. When you work with people with integrity, it is much easier to trust that money we contribute will be used purposefully.”

The Kabasanda Mosque has now reached roofing stage and Kariisa pledged that Salam will continue supporting the construction until the project is fully completed.

“We have so far contributed Shs 180m and more will come inshallah,” he said.

Hajji Badru Kateregga, the chairman of the construction committee applauded Next Media Services and Salam for the support and said that they will also support Salam Charity programs in return.

“Salam Charity is a very wonderful organisation. They understand us very well and we have understood them, we are ready to support their programs”

The mosque sits on about 7 acres of land and over according to Hajji Kateregga, they will need approximately shs 2b to see the project to its full completion.