Police has apprehended the owner and engineer of the building that collapsed in Makindye division last month, The Nile Post has learnt.

According to the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the engineer who was identified as Christopher Bandi and the owner of the collapsed building Abraham Kalanzi are under police detention waiting to be charged on the charges of negligence.

“We arrested him [Christopher Bandi] from Lungujja and he was later taken to our police station in Kabalagala where he recorded a statement. We also arrested the owner of the building Abraham Kalanzi and he gave a statement,”he said.

Owoyesigyire said that during the interrogation, it was also discovered that Bandi had other buildings he was supervising.

This prompted a team of engineers from the National Building Review Board – a body responsible for supervising constructions across the country to stop work at two other sites in Kampala.

According to the experts, these buildings never followed the right construction procedures.

“There are no signs of professionalism on the sites, for example there are no instruction books ,there are no drawings, so we don’t know whether these buildings were approved, “said Godfrey Kaheebwa, the head of the operation.

He noted that similar inspections are going to be conducted country wide to avert the issue of building negligence.