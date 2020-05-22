Uganda Muslim Supreme Council

UMSC News: Kampala (22nd May 2020)

His Eminence the Mufti of Uganda Shk. Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has issued a Fatwa on this year’s Eid-El-Fitri prayers, directing all Muslims to pray from home.

He issued it during a press conference held yesterday in his office at the UMSC Headquarters Old Kampala.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic lock down, the Mufti said all Muslims should observe this year’s Eid-El-Fitri prayers with in their respective homes, with only members of their households, while adhering to the Corona virus preventive measures.

He clarified that, Muslims should observe two Rakats after sunrise and before lunch on Eid-El-Fitri day, and since this will be an individual or family prayer, a sermon will not be necessary.

He urged Muslims to disregard certain individuals on social media claiming that Eid Prayers are not permissible at home, and others insisting that a sermon must accompany Eid prayers at home.

“Ignore those individuals misleading you on social media” the Mufti said.

The Mufti noted that, UMSC will hold an exclusive Eid-El-Fitri prayer, only at the National Mosque; UMSC Headquarters Old Kampala, during which, he will deliver his Eid Message.

This special prayer will not be open to the public, but it will be re-laid live on TV and radio to enable Muslims to watch or listen in from their respective homes.

He reiterated that such precautionary measures are strictly meant for the current COVID-19 lockdown.

On the issue of Zakatul Fitri, the Mufti directed that Muslims may approach their Imams individually to pay Zakatul Fitri inform of food items or cash.

For those who are unable to reach the Imams due to travel restrictions, the Mufti said they should either send their Zakat via Mobile or Airtel Money to the numbers provided at all the UMSC structures, or give it directly to the needy persons in their vicinity. At the UMSC headquarters, the Zakatul Fitri number is 0703681828.

The Mufti commended President Yoweri Museveni for his clear guidance and leadership in the fight against COVID-19, and lauded Muslims for adhering to the preventive measures put in place by the government.

He pledged UMSC and IRCU’s continued support towards the government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his gratitude to all those who donated to the needy during the fasting period. He particularly thanked the Muslim Intellectual and entrepreneurs’ consortium for donating food items to the Imams.

In a related development, the Director of Sharia, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Sheikh Yahaya Ibrahim Kakungulu has urged Muslims to look out for the moon today Friday evening, noting that if it is sighted today, Eid-El-Fitri will be celebrated tomorrow Saturday 23rd May 2020. If the moon is not sighted today evening, Eid-El-Fitri will automatically be celebrated on Sunday 24th May 2020.