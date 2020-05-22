The Kiryandongo Woman MP, Helen Kahunde warned the district task force against misusing money as she returned the shs20 million allocated to each legislator to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

“The money should be used appropriately to help people affected by the continued lockdown since the district has put in place proper structures,”Kahunde said as she handed over the money.

“I have decided to handover the money to the district task-force as per the court order and presidential directive. A court order remains unless challenged or turned otherwise. I also respect the president given that he is a fountain of honor,” she added.

The woman MP promised to give more donations to the district task force to help locals who have been affected by lockdown.

She had earlier donated 10 tonnes of maize flour to the district task force.

“The earlier contribution should be considered as a personal donation to people affected by the current situation. Plans are underway to make more donations,” she added.

The money was received by Peter Dembele, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Kiryandongo who is also the head of the district task force who applauded the MP for the gesture but noted the committee would sit and decide how to use the money.

Last month President Museveni said it was morally reprehensible for members of parliament to award themselves Shs20m more so at such a time when the country is facing a crisis.

The president then advised them to return the money to their district headquarters and desist from using it on their personal expenses.

He warned that any member of parliament found using the money for personal gains will be audited and risks paying back the money through their salaries.

High Court later ordered the legislators to return the money either to their respective district Covid-19 task forces or the Parliamentary Commission.

Whereas a number of MPs have returned the money, many of their colleagues have not heeded to the order.