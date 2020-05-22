President Museveni has said government will consider reconstructing Kilembe Mines Hospital in Kasese after floods ravaged it forcing its closure.

Museveni also announced that the affected families will receive relief items to help them rebuild their livelihoods.

Museveni made the remarks while visiting the areas that were affected including Kilembe Mines Hospital that was damaged by double flash floods.

Speaking to the district leaders, Museveni apologized to the people of Kasese who he said had stopped to greet him but he couldn;t due to social distancing.

Museveni said: “On my way here, many people wanted me to stop and greet them but I want people to be aware that things are not yet okay in Uganda though we are doing what it takes to defeat the virus, ” he said.

Museveni urged the leaders in the areas to refrain from politics as they find lasting solutions to the issue of floods in the district.

“We may not solve this in one day, but we must agree on the way forward without cheap politics or deceiving people, just facts. We have come in response to the alarm you made. We shall look after the displaced people and support them. But this cannot be a way of life,” he said.

He said the government will study the source of the problem so that an immediate solution is provided and the issues of human settlement shall also be handled amicably.

“I was told bridges were built, even an embankment to hold the water. Now this water has come and washed away the bridges and the roads. It by-passed the wall causing more damage,” he said.

Leaders said there is urgent need for relocation and resettlement of affected persons to safer places and the immediate take-over of the river valley areas by the Uganda Wildlife Authority of National Forest Authority.

Over 46,339 people were affected by the floods.