A group of Ugandan scientists has made progress towards finding a vaccine for Covid-19, The Nile Post has learnt.

We have been told that scientists have taken plasma samples from some of the people who recovered from Covid-19 and these samples will help them in developing the vaccine.

Dr. Monica Musenero, the presidential advisor on Epidemics revealed that team a of scientists have been exploring a couple of candidate vaccines.

Musenero said she did not know when the vaccine will be ready but was confident that once other countries start testing their vaccines, Uganda, too, will be among those testing the home made vaccine.

Once developed, the vaccines will play a huge role in helping Ugandans build immunity against Covid-19.

Currently Uganda has been using chloroquine to treat Covid-19 patients.

Musenero allayed fears of recurring infections for those that have recovered from covid- 19.

“Since they have become immune, we are looking for their blood. We will purify it and use it for other patients,” she said.