Six people have been confirmed dead after a tragedy that saw another river burst its banks leading to flash floods befell Kasese, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to the Rwenzori East Police Spokesperson, Vincent Twesige, the incident happened on Thursday morning when rivers Lhubilihia in Mpondwe- Bwera border town.

“The river that separates Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo burst its banks leading to floods. A number of homes and other items have been swept away,”Twesige told the Nile Post.

“Six people have been confirmed dead including four females and 2 males all from Kitholhu sub county.”

The police mouthpiece said the deceased included a 70 year old elderly woman and two students of Liberty College in Kasese and Kitholhu secondary school.

Twesige revealed that the bridge connecting the two neighbouring countries has also been blocked by the floods.

“The Police, UPDF and Red Cross teams are on ground and struggling to rescue two pregnant mothers who are due.”

The Uganda Red Cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita confirmed their response team is on ground .

“A number of people living nearby are feared dead or missing. Some roads cut off too. Our Kasese branch response action team is on ground to support affected communities,”Nakasiita said.

Kasese Woman MP, Winnie Kiiza however noted that two others rivers including Ethako and Kabira all flowing from Mountain Rwenzori and in Bukonzo West County burst their banks causing floods and landslides in both Kitholu and Ihandiro sub-counties in Kasese district.

“It’s dreadful to learn that the Bukonzo West County, which was the only surviving county in Kasese district has today morning experienced floods and landslides,”Kiiza posted on her twitter.

Twice early this month, rivers Nyamwamba, Mubuku, Nyamughasana and Lhubiriha burst their banks after a heavy down pour in the Kasese district of Western Uganda and spilled in the low land areas leaving a number of property destroyed.

The running water, huge boulders washed away several bridges, gardens and Kilembe Mines Hospital.

On Wednesday, President Museveni visited the area to assess the impact of the floods and said there is need for a permanent solution to the problem.

“We may not solve this in one day, but we must agree on the way forward without cheap politics or deceiving people, just facts. We have come in response to the alarm you made. We shall look after the displaced people and support them. But this cannot be a way of life,” Museveni said.

The president said he has written to the Minister of Water and that of the Environment to study what the source of the problem is so that a permanent solution is got.