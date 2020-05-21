ALAN MWESIGWA

The National Private Educational Institutions Association (NPEIA), an umbrella body that brings together private schools in Uganda, is concerned with the latest plan by government to reopen schools to candidate classes.

As government eases the lockdown, President Museveni announced this week that schools will be allowed to re-open starting June 4 for only students who are finalists.

But John Bosco Mujumba, the chairperson of NPEIA, said this could put some schools out of business.

‘When you ask to have only candidate classes, schools will still have to provide services like water, power and food. This is strenuous for private schools who depend on school fees” Mujumbi said.

Hasadu Kirabira chairman for Kampala private schools said the ministry has for long sidelined them.

“We have committees and heads of institutions. Why can’t government engage us before considering most of these moves because we know what affects us than the ministry which is full of civil servants,” Kirabira said.

He said government needs to consider aiding schools with things like sanitizers, thermometers which are expensive as well as food since some parents may not be able to pay fees.

Nnalongo Kawenja, the chairperson for private schools in Makindye division wondered how distant students who travel by boda boda daily will make it to school.

“How will government address the issue of those who are not in hostels but stay far from school?” Kawenja wondered.

She expressed concern that lessons conducted on TV and Radio stations are not accessible by those who leave in rural areas where there is no power.