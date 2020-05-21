The ‘People Power’ political movement has donated shs 13.5 million to the victims of floods that recently swept parts of Kasese District, leaving many households devastated.

The Nile Post understands that at least 120,000 people mainly from Karusandara sub-county and Bulembia Kilembe Division were displaced with several gardens destroyed earlier this month when River Nyamwamba burst its banks to flood the area.

Following a successful online music show, People Power leader, musician and Member of Parliament (MP) for Kyadondo East Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine said that many people reached out to him requesting to pay for the show although it had ended.

Kyagulanyi consequently launched an online donation campaign towards the victims of the floods in Kasese and on Wednesday, he handed over the cash donation of shs 13.5 million to Kasese legislator Winnie Kiiza.

Kyagulanyi said that the People Power leadership and supporters from around the world had collected the money.

“I am very grateful to all of you who have responded to our call and made contributions to this noble cause. To you comrades in Kasese, we stand with you and pray for you,” Kyagulanyi said.

Winnie Kiiza acknowledged the donation and pledged to make sure that the money reaches its intended beneficiaries in Kasese. She, however, urged government to come up with a lasting solution for Kasese.

“We want a real plan. We want a reconstruction of the Rwenzori regions so that we get a lasting solution for the people of Kasese,” Kiiza said.

President Museveni yesterday visited Kasese to assess the impact of the floods and met with local leaders to discuss the problem and find a lasting solution.