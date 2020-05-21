Musicians Nina Kankunda also known as Nina Roza and Kasita Carol alias Karole Kasita are set to scrabble against each other in NXT Radio’s NXT Zikiza music show.

The show will air on 106.1 NXT Radio on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 5pm.

According to Sabrina Agasha who is the producer of the show, NXT Zikiza aims to celebrate Ugandan artistes and give them a platform to give back to their audiences who have no chance of seeing them performing due to the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Sabrina said that though it seems like a battle, it is not really one and each of the artistes is a winner.

“nxt ziki a winner in their own right. It is not a competition. 6the fans/audience can nominate who they want to see next through our social media,” Sabrina said.

Both Karole Kasita and Nina Roz confirmed their presence on the show later this evening and promised to put on their best performances.

“I am sure it will be so much fun. It will be full of excitement so let us tune in and catch up,” Karole Kasita said.

Last week, Gospel artistes Lubega Timothy alias Exodus and Lubyogo Sam alias Levixone faced off on the show and the two agreed to work on new music together.

Listeners can see what goes on in studio via the NXT Radio app.