The woes for embattled Jinja Resident District Commissioner seem to be far from over after President Museveni directed that he goes for a two months leave.

In a response to Presidency Minister Esther Mbayo letter, Museveni says he has got information indicating that allegations of LDUs beating a local and later died were a frame up by “corrupt people” in Jinja fighting Sakwa because of his “good work”.

“….moreover, Sakwa was not on the scene and the man fell down later and died from injuries caused by the fall. A Ugandan dying is very serious. It is in the interest of Sakwa for facts to come out establishing the truth,”Museveni says.

Leave

The president in the letter has directed that Sakwa goes for a two month leave to allow for investigations and establish facts pertaining the said death and to find out whether the RDC was at the scene at the time of death as is being alleged .

“It is good that Sakwa got bail. Let him go on leave for two months and work with the Director of Public Prosecutions and the court systems to get the facts and conclude the case,”Museveni says in the letter.

“This is not a political matter for dialogue. It is a serious criminal allegation. If the accusers of Sakwa are lying, it will boomerang on them.

Woes

Sakwa’s woes started last month when he was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Sakwa is accused of using an iron hand while implementing the presidential guidelines on containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecution alleges that Sakwa, 38, together with Bazimbyewa Bumali, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga, a businessman in the area.

It is also alleged that Sakwa together with his accomplices stole Shs80,000, three crates of beer, eight trays of eggs, sachets of waragi and soda all valued at approximately Shs429,000, still the property of the said Isanga.

The crime of man slaughter carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment on conviction.

Later, the Secretary in the Office of the President wrote asking him to hand over office pending the disposal of his case.

“In accordance with section F-S paragraph 8 of the Public Service Standing Orders(2010),you are hereby interdicted in your position as a Resident District Commissioner and therefore barred from exercising the powers and functions of your office with immediate effect,” Haji Yunus Kakande wrote in a May, 4 letter to Sakwa.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Jinja issued an interim order blocking Sakwa’s removal from office pending the disposal of the main case in which he is challenging the interdiction.