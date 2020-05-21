The state minister for Privatization and Investment, Evelyn Anite, has urged firms that have been certified to make face masks to avoid making masks based on colours used by the different political parties.

She said this is not the right time for the politics because the country is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

She made the remarks while speaking to investors who were contracted by government to produce masks at Lugogo multipurpose hall in Kampala.

“We don’t want anyone to think that this is an opportunity to get political mileage. We want to save lives, “she said.

She said making masks based on political colours will only cause disunity among the people during this Covid-19 crisis.

“You must not make red masks, you must not make blue, yellow or green masks for any political party in Uganda. We want neutral colours,”she said.

She said 19 companies have expressed their interest in producing face masks for the government following the opening of production to different companies.

The decision to open up the mask production to other companies was necessitated by the requirement of millions of masks to be distributed around the country as a prerequisite for lifting the current COVID-19 lockdown.

Anite urge these companies to comply with required standards.

“Before you supply government with masks, make sure you consider standard because we are not going to allow you manufacture things in dirty place, “she said.

She also refuted allegations that the government has given Nytil the tender to be the sole producers of the masks.