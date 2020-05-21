Four people have been reported dead due to a Cholera outbreak in Moroto district. This was confirmed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Charles Onyango Omuudu.

Omuudu made the revelation while meeting the parliamentary technical oversight committee on Coronavirus that had visited the area.

Omuudu further revealed that at least forty-two other people suspected to be infected by the disease are receiving life saving medical attention at the moment.

A total of one hundred and twenty six (126) cases of Cholera have been reported in Moroto so far.

The DHO says that over 21 villages have been affected by the Cholera outbreak. He attributes the disease outbreak to residents drinking unsafe water.