Wuhan authorities have expanded a ban on the trade of illegal wildlife to include hunting and eating as well, China’s Global Times reports.

The ban includes consumption of any wildlife and aquatic wild animals that are on preservation lists, as well as those bred in captivity, according to the Wuhan government’s official website.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan late last year and authorities initially pointed to a wet market that also sold wildlife.

In January, China issued a temporary ban in the trade in wild animals, as it did during the Sars outbreak.

A month later, the government “thoroughly banned the illegal trading of wildlife” and “eliminated the consumption of wild animals to safeguard people’s lives and health”.

But since then, a number of reports have said wildlife is still being sold in markets in China and elsewhere.

The exact origin of the new coronavirus is not known for certain, but the evidence suggests it came from an animal.

Source: BBC