Kitende based Vipers Sports Club has been declared the 2019/2020 Startimes Uganda Premier League champions after FUFA opted to end the 2019/2020 season prematurely due to the on going Coronavirus pandemic.

Government in March banned any form of culture, economic, and social gatherings including sports activities for fear of spread of virus.

By the time the league went into a force recess, Vipers was leading the pack on 54 points, four ahead of second placed KCCA FC.

On Wednesday, FUFA president Moses Magogo announced that the football governing body’s executive had decided to apply the 75% rule to declare Vipers champions.

“The FUFA Executive has decided to apply the 75% rule and declared Vipers SC the UPL Champions,” Magogo said.

The rule allows for a winner to be declared in case a current season ends justifiably with at least 75% of the total games played.

Vipers took to their social media platform to acknowledge the title.

“We are declared Uganda Premier League Champions 2020! Champions at home,” the club said in a tweet.

Proline relegated

In the same vein, the local football governing body declared bottom sides Maroons FC, Proline FC and Tooro United as having been relegated from the Uganda Premier League to the lower tier- the FUFA Big League after league was ended prematurely.

The three clubs had the lowest number of points at the bottom of the table.

Consequently, Myda FC and the UPDF football club have been promoted to the Uganda Premier League next season whereas Kiboga Young, Kitara, Kataka and Ndejje University will face off in a playoff final to pick the third team to join play top flight football next season.

Magogo announced that FUFA is still monitoring the situation of the Coronavirus pandemic but noted expect all the remaining games of the Stanbic Uganda Cup to be played before the next season.

Women league null and void

The FUFA president however announced that the FUFA Women Super League has been called off with no champion and no relegation.

The footballing body said that the league had not been played to the more than 50% as per rules and regulations.

“By the time, a few teams had played up to 7 games of the total 18 that each was supposed to play. It had to be cancelled with no winner and no relegation,” Magogo said.

The FUFA Women Super League was in its inaugural season following changes in the Women Elite League that were effected last year.