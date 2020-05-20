The Ministry of Health has confirmed four new cases of the novel Coronavirus pushing the national tally to 264.

According to a letter from Dr Henry Mwebesa who is the Director General Health Services at the Ministry of Health, the new cases include 2 samples from truck drivers while the other 2 are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

“Two of the new confirmed cases are from 500 community samples while the other 2 cases are from 1,728 samples from truck drivers. The total number of tests carried out were 2,228,” Dr Mwebesa said.

The two contacts from the previously confirmed case are both Ugandan nationals with one being a 28 year old resident of Buikwe District while the other is a 26 year old resident of Kyambogo in Kampala.

According to Dr Mwebesa, the Kyambogo resident was under quarantine at the time of confirmation and he is currently admitted at the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru.

The two truck drivers arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula and both of them, according to the Ministry of Health, are being admitted at the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

At least 36 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 were handed back to their countries of origin. This was after President Museveni’s directive that only truck drivers who test negative will be allowed into the country.

The country now has 80 admitted cases of COVID-19 according to the Minsitry of Health and all these are in a stable situation. Uganda has not confirmed any deaths related to the Coronavirus pandemic.