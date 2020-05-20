The City Hall magistrate’s court has adjourned to June,22, 2020, the case of former Security Minister, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde.

On Wednesday, when the case returned for mention, the state prosecutor, Joseph Kyomuhendo told court that investigations are still on going and that they have been constrained by the prevailing conditions including the Coronavirus lockdown.

City Hall Grade one Senior Magistrate, Valerian Tuhimbise adjourned the matter to June 22 to allow the state conclude investigations before the trial starts.

The former spymaster who had been arrested from his home in Kololo was early this month released on bail, having spent close to two months at Luzira prison.

Charges

Prosecution alleges that on March, 13, 2020 at Impala Avenue in Kololo in Kampala, Tumukunde was found in possession of a modified AK-47 rifle number 19865- BU3618 without holding a valid firearm certificate.

Prosecution also alleges that on March 13, 2020, at Impala Avenue in Kololo, the former spymaster was found in possession of a Star pistol number EL 860030 without holding a valid firearm certificate.

Gen Tumukunde is also charged with one count of treason.

Prosecution claims that on March 5, 2020 while appearing on a local television station in Kampala, Gen Tumukunde made utterances which were calculated to instigate the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause unlawful change of government.