President Museveni has explained the rationale behind the move not to allow public transport in the various border districts around the country.

On Monday, the president said in two weeks- time, public transport will resume throughout the country, save for 40 border districts.

“Public transport won’t be allowed for next 21 days in those border districts. We fear some people may infiltrate from neighbouring countries and end up in the centre. It will interfere with our security system,”Museveni said on Tuesday as he made clarifications to his earlier address.

The president explained that if public transport is open in the border districts, it is easy for people from neighbouring countries to use this opportunity to enter the country and end up in the Central Business District which would see another wave of Coronavirus.

Describing the border districts as being on the frontline, the president said they can either save or destroy the country and he said government cannot take any chances. “When you allow public transport, people can easily jump from neighbouring countries and can easily end up in Kampala. It can create problems for us.”

Uganda has 248 confirmed cases of coronavirus but the biggest number is of transborder cargo truck drivers who have continued to lead in the new infections.

Government has since adopted a policy of not allowing drivers who are not Ugandans but test positive of the virus.