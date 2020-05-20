President Museveni has arrived in Kasese to assess the impact of the recent spate of the floods that hit the district.

“President Yoweri Museveni is touring what was left of Kilembe Mines Hospital in Kasese after flash floods washed away buildings, depositing sand and huge boulders on its angry wake downstream,” the Presidential Press Secretary, Linda Nabusayi said in a tweet.

The president is also expected to meet local leaders in a bid to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The situation in Kasese over two weeks ago turned worse when rivers Nyamwamba in Kasese town, Mubuku and Nyamughasana burst their banks to spill water into the nearby communities whereas rolling stones were also on the move on the slopes of Mountain Rwenzori due to the bursting rivers .

River Lamia at the Ugandan border with DRC also burst its banks.

The two waves of floods saw over 100,000 people affected after their gardens, bridges, schools, houses and other property were destroyed.

In Kasese town, the main health facility, of Kilembe Mines Hospital saw all the buildings swept away by the running water.

The Uganda Red Cross Society spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita recently said the heavy rains in the area saw a number of rivers in the three districts flood and consequently bursting their banks.

“In Kasese, rivers Nyamwamba and Mubuku both burst their banks and the heavy water overflow has affected areas of Kasese district that include; Base camp lower, Kitooro, Kirembe, Kizungu, Karusandara, Kisinga, Bugoye, Maliba among other major towns,”Nakasiita said.

In Bundibugyo, she said that flooding by river Lamiya saw a number of areas affected including Lamiya 1, Lamiya II, Lamiya Central, Mulungitanwa III, Mulungitanwa II, Mulungitanwa I, Katoke, Kisenyi, Kitumba, Bundinjogya South, Kanangungu parishes, Busunga, Mulungitanwa, Lamiya.