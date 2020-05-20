The magistrate’s court in Makindye has charged and remanded a 36 year old woman accused of forcing her 14 year old daughter to have sex with different men for money.

Zura Mukamana, a resident of Masajja Kibira ‘B’ zone in Makindye-Ssabagabo was on Tuesday arraigned before the magistrates court and charged jointly with Fred Bulega, 41 of aggravated trafficking in children.

Prosecution led by Gertrude Apio told court that the duo in December 2019 at Masajja Kibira ‘B’ zone Masajja by threat or use of force received and transferred a 14-year-old juvenile to the home of Bulega for sexual exploitation.

Grade one magistrate Patience Tukundane however didn’t allow the duo to say anything because the offence is capital in nature and can only be tried by the High Court.

Mukamana was remanded to Kitalya whereas Bulega was sent to Kigo government prison.

Over the weekend, a video circulated on social media in which a 14-year old girl said was pregnant after being forced by her mother to have sex with old men.

Katwe Police Station later, arrested Zura Mukamana, 36, the mother to the 14 year old.

According to the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, one of the suspects, Fred Bulega , 41 , who is alleged to have had sex with the girl was also arrested.

“The arrest of Mukamana followed a viral video received by Police, in which a 14-year-old girl claimed that she was being forced by her mother to have sexual intercourses with men,” said Owoyesigyire in a statement on Sunday.

He noted that before the viral video, Mukamana had reported to police a case of disappearance of her daughter at Salaama police post and police started investigations.

It was later discovered that the girl had sought refuge at her father’s home.

“The father took the girl to police and investigations led to the arrest of the second man John Mwesigye ,18 , who is said to have had sexual intercourse with the girl,” he noted.

“Both case files with a range of offences will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution for perusal and sanctioning as soon as investigations are done.”