The Inter Governmental Authority on Development(IGAD) has donated medical supplies worth Shs 90m to the ministry of Health to support the frontline health workers in the Covid19 response at the border points.

The supplies include; reusable plastic aprons, sterile swabs, hand sanitizers, gum boots, heavy duty gloves, surgical gloves, multi- parameter patient monitor, suction pumps, mattresses.

While handing over the assortment to the ministry, Lucy Baxbacher, the IGAD representative, directed that the medical supplies be supplied to the key border points like Elegu, Busia and Malaba.

“These emergency kits honourable minister are specifically meant to support IGAD member states at the port of origin of trans highway truck drivers, at the ports of entry in the interior countries and also to support the communities along the trans highway routes in IGAD regions,”she said.

She said since the origin of the problem is from the ports of origin of the trucks, the donation will support the ministry for the next 24 months.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister of Health applauded IGAD for their support towards the fight against coronavirus.

“I want to take note that you have picked the right things that we need there especially the swaps,sanitizers, aprons. Next time I request that you also add the disposable gangs that the health workers wear when they are removing samples. That’s very important for them,”she said.

She revealed that Elegu border is where most of the Ugandans are getting infections from during their work as they proceed to South Sudan.

“It’s important that we protect the health workers as we identify the positive people,”she said.