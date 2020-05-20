Brazil has recorded its highest daily death toll yet with 1,179 over that past 24 hours. Overall, the virus has now been linked to almost 18,000 fatalities in the country.

In terms of infections, Brazils now has the world’s third-highest number with 271,885 confirmed cases. Over the past 24 hours alone, there were 17,408 new positive tests and observers say the country’s peak is not expected until June.

Brazil is deeply divided over how to respond to the pandemic. President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus and argues that the lockdowns implemented by regional governors will do more harm to the economy and hence the people – than the virus itself.

Source: BBC