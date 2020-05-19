Police has said they are going to scale up the enforcement of wearing of facemasks in public after a presidential directive.

President Museveni on Monday pegged the lifting of the lockdown on mandatory wearing of facemasks while in public.

For past three two weeks, security has been enforcing mandatory wearing of facemasks in the public.

However, in a statement released by the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the joint security force will soon scale up the enforcement.

“The Joint Security Task force would like to acknowledge the Presidential directives on the mandatory use of face masks, as part of the Covid-19 lock-down exit strategy. We are happy that government has pledged the manufacture and distribution of free, standard masks that are reusable for all citizens,”Enanga said.

“All members of the Joint Security Task force have been tasked to enforce the directive and further educate the public on the health and safety risks, as well as the potential consequences of not wearing face masks while in the public.”

The police spokesperson said a detailed enforcement program will be availed in the due course.

Addressing the country on Monday night, the president explained that the lockdown had been extended for two more weeks to allow government distribute facemasks to Ugandans.

“This mask must be worn all the time when you are in public. Whether you are sneezing, talking or coughing. Since many people raised the issue that they cannot afford these masks, the gov’t has decided to provide these masks to all Ugandans 6 years and above,”Museveni said.

For the past two weeks, the army and police mounted several roadblocks on highways and major roads entering the city to enforce the presidential directive on facemasks and the operations are expected to go up.