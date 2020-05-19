South Sudan’s Vice-President Riek Machar has tested positive for coronavirus.

He said he had no symptoms, but would self- isolate for 14 days.

His wife, Defence Minister Angelina Teny, some bodyguards and other staff have also tested positive.

Mr Machar was tested on 13 May after one of the members of the government task force leading the fight against the virus tested positive. The vice-president was until last week a member of the task force.

South Sudan has recorded 282 cases of the virus while four people have died, according to a tally by the World Health Organization.

Last week, the UN said at least two people living in camps for the internally displaced had tested positive raising fears that coronavirus could spread rapidly in the overcrowded camps.

Source: BBC