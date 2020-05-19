President Museveni will on Tuesday night address the country again in regards the measures he announced on Monday night.

“After receiving feedback from the public on his address last evening, President Museveni will today, at 8pm, hold another televised address to respond to some of the issues,” the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama said in a tweet.

The president is expected to clarify on the measures he announced on Monday night that left many people confused.

For example, on the issue of private transport, many owners had hit the road after Monday’s address but their vehicles have since been impounded by security after telling them that they have to wait for the two the government masks that will be issued in two weeks- time.

Many other people have also argued that those who can afford their own masks should be left to resume work and not wait for government to distribute the gear.

The president is expected to address these issues today.

Museveni on Monday, announced that opening of public transport is pegged on wearing of face masks while in public space.

“This mask must be worn all the time when you are in public. Whether you are sneezing, talking or coughing,” the president said.

“We are going to open up but opening up will require you to wear masks. These masks will be ready in two weeks. The opening up is all tied to the masks and the masks are ready in two weeks.”