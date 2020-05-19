President Museveni has said learners in candidate classes are soon resuming school after lifting of the lockdown.

In March, government closed all education institutions indefinitely as a way of avoiding the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Museveni said in a period of two weeks, learners in candidate classes will resume school.

“When public transport resumes, schools and universities should be allowed to open for candidates and finalists respectively to enable social distancing. There should be no end of term one exams,”Museveni said.

According to Museveni, P.7, S.4,S.6 and finalists in tertiary institutions will be the only ones allowed to resume school so that they can prepare well for the end of year examination.

The president however noted that other learners will have to wait longer because it is not yet safe to allow large crowds in schools but he insisted that there will not be end of term one exams.

The development comes at a time when Museveni announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks to allow government distribute masks to all Ugandans above the age of six.