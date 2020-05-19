President Museveni has cleared the air on the guidelines for lifting the lockdown that he announced on Monday evening.

Addressing the nation for the second time in two days, the president said private transport means will resume after one week.

“We said private cars could start operating by not having many people. The big measure of safety is putting on masks. Private cars will be allowed to move on May 26, 2020. Don’t start moving tomorrow because we have to prepare,” the president said.

On Monday, Museveni said all activities would have to wait for government to distribute facial masks to all citizens but on Tuesday he clarified that those who can afford the gear can use their own.

“Those who can get their own masks we don’t mind provided they are the right type. The ones made in factory are already checked. Let us use this one week up to May,26 to prepare ourselves before private transport resumes.”

Museveni said shops selling general merchandise and hotels can also resume business in a week’s -time but said social distancing and use of masks will be crucial.

However, for public transport, Museveni maintained his stance of resuming after two weeks when government has distributed masks to all Ugandans above the age of six.

“We thought we should clarify these few points coming out of my speech last night,” he said.