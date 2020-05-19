The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has insisted on the immediate closure of Uganda’s borders noting that majority of the news cases of Covid-19 are imported by truck drivers crossing into the country.

The FDC president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, said the fight against coronavirus is being frustrated by the failure of the leaders to act in a manner that ensures that the lives of citizens are taken as a priority ahead of anything else including the economy.

He said most of the citizens have paid a very high price in a bid to keep the country safe by heeding the call to stay at home.

“Ugandans have paid heavily through having to shutdown their businesses and other means of income generation, misery and serious social disruption to their lives,”Amuriat said in a statement issued on Monday.

In a number of his public addresses, Museveni has reiterated that it would be suicidal to stop trucks carrying goods into the country saying that economy should not be disrupted.

However, Amuriat questioned what is suicidal about stopping cargo going through Ugandan territory to South Sudan and Rwanda with the aim of protecting the lives of Ugandans.

“Did the economy collapse when Rwanda closed her border with Uganda or did this happen when the war in South Sudan stopped trucks crossing the common border?”he queried.

He said it is useless to keep the economy alive as Ugandans die from the effects of Covid-19.

“We would like to demand that in order to safeguard the lives of Ugandans which should be the priority of any sensible government, all Uganda’s borders should be closed with immediate effect, until further notice,” said Amuriat.

On the suggestion brought by the National Response of COVID-19 asking each employee to contribute 10,000 towards the fight of the disease, Amuriat said the appeal is insensitive.