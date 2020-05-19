Controversial blogger Ashburg Kato has denounced the People Power movement led by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine for the ruling National Resistance Movement.

“I am Ashburg Kato formerly of People Power but now in NRM. As if now I subscribe to the National Resistance Movement. I am here to apologise to President Museveni and promoter Balaam Barugahare for the incessant attacks against them on social media,”Ashburg who was flanked by fellow blogger, Ray Supasta with whom he crossed to NRM said.

In a post on his facebook, the controversial blogger who has been close to the People Power leader said he had together with his fellow blogger on Monday visited President Museveni’s farm where they were taught about cattle rearing but also presented his proposal to the president.

“After teaching us all the basics of farming and rearing cows, the president gave me five cows and he also gave my other team two cows each. He asked us to implement and teach the farming skills taught to us to our fellow youths.”

Stings Bobi Wine

The blogger was at the centre of attraction a few weeks ago when he publicly declared having solicited and received relief food for fellow bloggers from music promoter Balaam Barugahare who gave it to them on behalf of the supporters of the First Son, Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

This attracted a backlash to Kato from mostly People Power supporters who accused him of having betrayed their cause.

Speaking on Tuesday, the blogger said when he posted on his social media platforms that he wanted relief food for his fellow bloggers, he was ignored.

He insisted that not a lot has been achieved during his time with Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi.

“Apart from posting us, taking pictures with him and his family, giving us mentions, making for us cheap parties at Busabaala, what else sensible has he ever done for us and the entire firebase army or people power fraternity,” Kato questioned.

The blogger challenged the People Power leader to come out and show anything tangible he has done for him.

Responding to a post on facebook about the development, Bobi Wine said, “if you stand for the truth better be ready to stand alone.”

Ashburg Kato came into the limelight as a blogger cum promoter for Bobi Wine and People Power activities.

The latest deal to have him cross over to the ruling NRM party that he has always abused was brokered by music promoter Balaam Barugahare.