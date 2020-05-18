Katwe Police Station has arrested Zura Mukamana, 36, a mother for allegedly luring her 14-year-old daughter to sleep with two men, The Nile Post has learnt.

According to the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, one of the suspects, Fred Bulega , 41 , who is alleged to have had sex with the girl was also arrested.

“The arrest of Mukamana followed a viral video received by Police, in which a 14-year-old girl claimed that she was being forced by her mother to have sexual intercourses with men,”said Owoyesigyire in a statement on Sunday.

He noted that before the viral video, Mukamana had reported to police a case of disappearance of her daughter at Salaama police post and police started investigations.

It was later discovered that the girl had sought refuge at her father’s home.

“The father took the girl to police and investigations led to the arrest of the second man John Mwesigye ,18 , who is said to have had sexual intercourse with the girl,”he noted.

“Both case files with a range of offences will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution for perusal and sanctioning as soon as investigations are done.”

Owoyesigyire condemned any form of child rights abuse and asked the public to report any case of sexual abuse they encounter in their homes to relevant authorities.

“We thank the girl for standing for her human rights and for reporting a criminal case to police as the Constitution tasks every citizen to do,”he said.

He said the girl has since been handed over to the father as investigations go on and the force will work with different agencies to provide counseling for the victim.