The national task force has urged salaried employees to voluntarily donate at least Shs 10,000 to aid the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The appeal was made by the chairman of the force ,Emmanuel Katongole on Sunday.

Katongole said the task force has already written to the private sector requesting for contribution of Shs 10,000 to help compliment government efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

He said they have notified one thousand Chief Executive Officers in the country to collect the donations.

The committee aims to collect Shs 170 billion to achieve the set goals aimed at assisting the ministry of Health to contain the disease. So far only Shs 28 billion has been collected.

“We appealed to all the chief executive officers of private sector organisations to join our effort in mobilizing to raise funds for the much needed resources needed to save lives,”he said.

“We request Ugandans who are earning and are not in big distress to contribute at least shs10,000 per employee.We think that could raise us Shs 30 billion, shs15 billion will come directly by 10,000 donations from each employee,”he noted.

He however said that the contribution is voluntary and no one should be forced to give out his or her donation.

Mary Karooro Okurut, minister in charge of General Duties, said that the act of giving comes from the heart.

She assured the nation of accountability of all the funds.

“The funds belong to the government and they are spent in accordance with the wishes of the ministry of Health but upon approval by the cabinet,”she said.

Patrick Mweheire, a committee member extended the appeal to the diaspora.

The committee has received 69 vehicles and are planning to procure another 100 vehicles using the collected funds donated by Ugandans.