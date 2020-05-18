President Museveni has pushed his address to the nation from today Monday to tomorrow Tuesday, the Nile Post has learnt.

The president was expected to address the nation today after chairing a cabinet meeting that will discuss the way forward as the 14 day lockdown extension comes to an end but according the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama, the address has been pushed to tomorrow.

“Sorry for the inconveniences but the presidential address has been moved to tomorrow, 8pm,”Wanyama said.

Among the key issues that the president is expected to talk about will be the result of the rapid assessment survey launched two weeks ago targeting 20,000 people in various communities.

The Minister for Health , Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng last week said the rapid assessment survey had revealed that there is no community transmission of coronavirus disease in Uganda but the only risk for the country now is the cross border cargo truck drivers.

Uganda’s Coronavirus cases are currently at 248 after 21 new cases tested positive on Sunday but of these, 188 are truck drivers.

However, the country started implementing the presidential directive in which only truck drivers who test negative are allowed into the country.